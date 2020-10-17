Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has said limited overs captain Babar Azam is a living legend and will continue to rise and shine.

Naseem’s comments came when he was wishing Azam happy birthday as he turned 26 on Thursday.

A very happy birthday to the living legend of the cricket world @babarazam258. May you continue to rise and shine for Pakistan. #KingBabar pic.twitter.com/tZ0qUEn54t — Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) October 15, 2020

“A very happy birthday to the living legend of the cricket world Babar Azam. May you continue to rise and shine for Pakistan,” he said on Twitter.

Azam is widely considered to be among the best batsmen in the world today and many see him going on to become one of Pakistan’s greatest-ever players.

Azam captained Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup and scored 275 runs in five matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 91.66 and a strike-rate of 153.63.

Despite his strong performances, Central Punjab failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1980 ( 12.92 % ) Babar Azam 10808 ( 70.5 % ) Steve Smith 539 ( 3.52 % ) Ben Stokes 1072 ( 6.99 % ) Kane Williamson 389 ( 2.54 % ) Rashid Khan 83 ( 0.54 % ) Pat Cummins 26 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 200 ( 1.3 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 65 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 45 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 124 ( 0.81 % ) Back

