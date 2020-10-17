Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has said limited overs captain Babar Azam is a living legend and will continue to rise and shine.
Naseem’s comments came when he was wishing Azam happy birthday as he turned 26 on Thursday.
A very happy birthday to the living legend of the cricket world @babarazam258. May you continue to rise and shine for Pakistan. #KingBabar pic.twitter.com/tZ0qUEn54t
— Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) October 15, 2020
“A very happy birthday to the living legend of the cricket world Babar Azam. May you continue to rise and shine for Pakistan,” he said on Twitter.
Azam is widely considered to be among the best batsmen in the world today and many see him going on to become one of Pakistan’s greatest-ever players.
Azam captained Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup and scored 275 runs in five matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 91.66 and a strike-rate of 153.63.
Despite his strong performances, Central Punjab failed to qualify for the semi-finals.
ALSO CHECK OUT: “Your yorkers were a nightmare”, Shaheen Shah Afridi has so much respect for which Pakistan bowler?