Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah is really impressed with his younger brother Hunain, saying the teenager bowls really quick for his age.

Naseem noted that Hunain wants to be an extremely successful pace bowler and follow in his footsteps by playing for Pakistan.

With 16-year-old starting to gain attention, Naseem noted that he will always support his little brother.

“I have four brothers and two sisters, and like me my younger brothers are cricket-crazy,” Naseem told pcb.com.pk. “Hunain really wants to do well as a fast bowler. He copies my action. Growing up we used to play tape-ball cricket at home, which was very competitive as both of us gave it all while enjoying the game.

“He decided to appear in U19 trials and the next thing I knew was that he was playing for Central Punjab U19. His progress makes me really happy. People are already impressed with his pace and for his age he is really bowling quickly. I wish him the best and, of course, would continue to support him.

“I feel his natural abilities can take him a long way and he should focus on bowling at full pace which will help him make an impression and achieve success at all levels of the game.”

Hunain is currently playing for Central Punjab’s Under-19 squad in the National Under-19 One-Day Tournament.

In the match against Southern Punjab Under-19s, Hunain took figures of 1-41 off eight overs.

ALSO CHECK OUT: I want to keep dominating and making big scores, son of Pakistan great says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1871 ( 12.75 % ) Babar Azam 10383 ( 70.78 % ) Steve Smith 516 ( 3.52 % ) Ben Stokes 1025 ( 6.99 % ) Kane Williamson 370 ( 2.52 % ) Rashid Khan 72 ( 0.49 % ) Pat Cummins 23 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 188 ( 1.28 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 63 ( 0.43 % ) Kagiso Rabada 42 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 117 ( 0.8 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1871 ( 12.75 % ) Babar Azam 10383 ( 70.78 % ) Steve Smith 516 ( 3.52 % ) Ben Stokes 1025 ( 6.99 % ) Kane Williamson 370 ( 2.52 % ) Rashid Khan 72 ( 0.49 % ) Pat Cummins 23 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 188 ( 1.28 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 63 ( 0.43 % ) Kagiso Rabada 42 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 117 ( 0.8 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...