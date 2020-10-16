It was necessary to be aggressive, Pakistan batsman in red-hot form says

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Sohaib Maqsood has said that it was necessary for him to be aggressive in Southern Punjab’s National T20 Cup match against Sindh.

Maqsood walloped a 41-ball 67, which included six boundaries and four sixes, as his side triumphed by 70 runs and kept their hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals alive.

Maqsood was well supported by Khushdil Shah, who scored 53 runs, which came off 32 deliveries and included five boundaries and three sixes.

“We were in a bad situation when we lost three early wickets, our approach was still very positive as we knew that we had to make big runs to ensure that we score a big win that is why we maintained an aggressive approach,” Maqoos was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

“The pitch was difficult to bat on, I think we bowled very well and credit must be given to our bowlers for an outstanding job. We are still alive in the tournament after this victory and are looking forward to our last game.”

Maqsood is now the fifth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 296 runs in nine matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 32.88 and a strike-rate of 159.13.

