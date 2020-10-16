Son of Pakistan great eager to follow in his father’s footsteps

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Azam Khan has admitted that he is eager to follow in the footsteps of his father, former wicketkeeper-batsman and captain Moin Khan.

Moin is widely regarded as one of the best wicketkeeper-batsmen Pakistan ever produced.

With that in mind, Azam, who is 22 years old, wants to have a long and successful international career just like his father did.

“My dad has supported me throughout, I feel indebted to him and at the same time it is such a wonderful feeling to be backed by a legend of the game,” he told pcb.com.pk. “Being a great of the game, he really understands everything and is very rarely fully satisfied with my performances, as he always wants me to strive harder and harder. I really want to make him happy and proud of my performances and that matters everything to me.”

Azam is currently playing for Sindh in the National T20 Cup and has scored 268 runs in 10 matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 29.77 and a strike-rate of 168.55.

He is also second on the list of most sixes hit in the tournament with 19. Only Khushdil Shah, who plays for Southern Punjab, is ahead of him with 21.

