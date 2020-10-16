Misbah has an old-timer’s mentality, former Pakistan captain says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja is hoping that the new chief selector “will adopt a positive attitude” since head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has an old-timer’s mentality and “needs a lot of help”.

This comes after Misbah stepped down from the role on Wednesday, saying that he wants to focus more on being Pakistan’s head coach.

While Ramiz feels that Misbah will be more comfortable now that he can solely focus on being head coach, he pointed out that the 46-year-old still has “a huge responsibility on his shoulders”.

“Hopefully the new chief selector will adopt a positive attitude because Misbah needs a lot of help. Misbah has a typical mindset which is based on safety and security and lacks experimentation. He follows a set pattern which is basically an old timer’s game,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“This is a new beginning and I hope he introduces revolutionary methods in coaching, which is not easy, and builds a team with mentally tough players.

“I think Misbah will feel more comfortable in this role [only coaching] but there is still a huge responsibility on his shoulders. He must not think that there will no longer be any criticism. What he needs to do is handle the constructive criticism well and don’t worry about the pointless remarks.

“Fans desperately want you [Misbah] to be successful and our best wishes are with you. Don’t think that everyone wants to bring you down but if you don’t deliver things will get messy.”

