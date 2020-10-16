Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Azam Khan revealed that Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sharjeel Khan, Khurram Manzoor and Anwar Ali have been supporting him a lot during the ongoing National T20 Cup.

Azam is representing Sindh in the tournament, who are captained by former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz.

The 22-year-old, who is the son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and captain Moin Khan, said he is enjoying sharing the dressing room with the veteran players and has learned so much from them.

“The seniors in the Sindh team like Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Anwar Ali have supported me wholeheartedly and I am really enjoying their company and learning so much by both sharing the dressing room with them and taking the field,” Azam told pcb.com.pk.

Azam is currently playing for Sindh in the National T20 Cup and has scored 268 runs in 10 matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 29.77 and a strike-rate of 168.55.

He is also second on the list of most sixes hit in the tournament with 19. Only Khushdil Shah, who plays for Southern Punjab, is ahead of him with 21.

