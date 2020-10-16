‘Keep it up’, Rashid Latif tells 22-year-old Pakistan six-hitting machine

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has told big-hitting batsman Azam Khan to “keep it up”.

Azam is currently playing for Sindh in the National T20 Cup and has scored 268 runs in 10 matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 29.77 and a strike-rate of 168.55.

He is also second on the list of most sixes hit in the tournament with 19. Only Khushdil Shah, who plays for Southern Punjab, is ahead of him with 21.

In Sindh’s 25-run win over Northern on Wednesday, Azam was named Man of the Match for his knock of 88, which came off 43 balls and included five boundaries and eight sixes.

Latif was highly impressed with the 22-year-old’s performance and told the son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and captain Moin Khan to keep up the good work.

“Excellent performance Azam, keep it up,” Latif said on Twitter.

