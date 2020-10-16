I was really overweight in 2019, Pakistan player who lost over 30kg says

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan batsman Azam Khan has admitted that he was really overweight in 2019.

However, Azam is working towards becoming fitter and has already lost over 30kg.

While the 22-year-old son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and captain Moin Khan has undergone an amazing transformation, he noted that he still has a long way to go.

“My ambition is to work even harder now and especially on my fitness. I fully realise that I was overweight last year but I have reduced more than 30kgs,” Azam told pcb.com.pk.

“I still have a long way to go and I know I have to keep myself grounded if I have to achieve sustained success while further improving my batting skills.

“The year 2020 has been a great one for me despite the Covid-19 situation that held all of us back for a considerable time period. I am very happy that I made most of the opportunities provided to me by Quetta Gladiators and now this National T20 has been a wonderful experience that I am thoroughly enjoying.”

Azam is currently playing for Sindh in the National T20 Cup and has scored 268 runs in 10 matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 29.77 and a strike-rate of 168.55.

He is also second on the list of most sixes hit in the tournament with 19. Only Khushdil Shah, who plays for Southern Punjab, is ahead of him with 21.

