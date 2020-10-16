Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has revealed that talks are ongoing about having England, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa tour Pakistan.

Wasim is hoping that all the countries will tour in 2021 and confirmed that an invitation has been extended to England to play three T20 Internationals in January.

However, Wasim noted that the PCB are still waiting for a response from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

“Yes, we have invited England to play three T20Is in Pakistan,” Wasim told Ary News. “Next year is very important for our cricket as after England, we are in talks with South Africa, New Zealand, and Australia to tour Pakistan.

“We are now waiting for ECB’s response after which we will start preparations for the tour.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Misbah-ul-Haq has an old-timer’s mentality, former Pakistan captain says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1950 ( 12.86 % ) Babar Azam 10698 ( 70.53 % ) Steve Smith 534 ( 3.52 % ) Ben Stokes 1064 ( 7.01 % ) Kane Williamson 386 ( 2.54 % ) Rashid Khan 81 ( 0.53 % ) Pat Cummins 26 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 197 ( 1.3 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 64 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 45 ( 0.3 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 123 ( 0.81 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1950 ( 12.86 % ) Babar Azam 10698 ( 70.53 % ) Steve Smith 534 ( 3.52 % ) Ben Stokes 1064 ( 7.01 % ) Kane Williamson 386 ( 2.54 % ) Rashid Khan 81 ( 0.53 % ) Pat Cummins 26 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 197 ( 1.3 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 64 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 45 ( 0.3 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 123 ( 0.81 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...