Give Pakistan chief selector job to a woman, Rashid Latif says

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes that the next chief selector should be a woman.

Latif’s comments come after Misbah-ul-Haq stepped down from the role on Wednesday, saying that he wants to focus more on being Pakistan’s head coach.

The 52-year-old sees Urooj Mumtaz, Sana Mir and Bismah Maroof as ideal candidates for the job.

“They are promoting the women a lot in the commentary side. Urooj Mumtaz should be made the chief selector of the men’s Pakistan side which would get rid of most of the hassle. There is no harm in that,” Latif said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“It would be a good idea to give these positions to someone like Sana Mir or Bismah Maroof. They should be promoted in the selection committees. They could even look at both the men’s and women’s teams simultaneously.

“This should definitely happen. Everyone thinks that a former men’s cricket player will get the position. Why should that happen? Why do we have chairman in our constitution and not chairperson? A woman can easily occupy that slot. Whoever makes the constitution should look into these factors.”

