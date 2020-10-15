‘Stay fit’, Wahab Riaz tells Pakistan opener performing well

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz has told opening batsman Shan Masood to “stay fit”.

Wahab’s remarks came when he was wishing Masood happy birthday as he turned 31 on Wednesday.

Happy birthday @shani_official 🎂

Stay fit 💪🏽 — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) October 14, 2020

“Happy birthday Shan Masood. Stay fit,” Wahab said on Twitter.

Masood is currently captaining Southern Punjab in the National T20 Cup and has scored 196 runs in eight matches, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 24.50 and a strike-rate of 128.10.

As for Wahab, he is representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the tournament and has taken seven wickets in seven matches at an average of 33 and an economy rate of 9.24.

