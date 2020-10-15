He always has time for me, brother of Pakistan player says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Hunain Shah has said that his brother, Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah, always has time for him.

Explaining more, Hunain said that Naseem is always in contact with him, even if the Pakistan team is on tour in another country.

Revealing what they talk about, 16-year-old Hunain said that his older brother gives him a lot of bowling tips.

“Even if Naseem is on a tour he maintains contact with me,” Hunain told pcb.com.pk. “When he speaks to me, he talks about his fast bowling experiences and gives me very useful tips. As he has worked with some of the best fast bowling coaches he has a lot to offer to somebody like me who has just started his cricketing journey.”

Hunain is currently playing for Central Punjab’s Under-19 squad in the National Under-19 One-Day Tournament.

In the match against Southern Punjab Under-19s, Hunain took figures of 1-41 off eight overs.

ALSO CHECK OUT: I want to keep dominating and making big scores, son of Pakistan great says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1872 ( 12.76 % ) Babar Azam 10384 ( 70.77 % ) Steve Smith 516 ( 3.52 % ) Ben Stokes 1025 ( 6.99 % ) Kane Williamson 370 ( 2.52 % ) Rashid Khan 72 ( 0.49 % ) Pat Cummins 23 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 188 ( 1.28 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 63 ( 0.43 % ) Kagiso Rabada 42 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 117 ( 0.8 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1872 ( 12.76 % ) Babar Azam 10384 ( 70.77 % ) Steve Smith 516 ( 3.52 % ) Ben Stokes 1025 ( 6.99 % ) Kane Williamson 370 ( 2.52 % ) Rashid Khan 72 ( 0.49 % ) Pat Cummins 23 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 188 ( 1.28 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 63 ( 0.43 % ) Kagiso Rabada 42 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 117 ( 0.8 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...