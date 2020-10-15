Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali has told limited overs skipper Babar Azam to “keep shining” and “making your fans happy”.
Azhar’s comments came when he was wishing Azam happy birthday as he turned 26 on Thursday.
Happy birthday 🥳 champ keep shining keep making your fans happy. May Allah always bless you Ameen…. @babarazam258 pic.twitter.com/eKlpBlDHSN
— Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) October 15, 2020
“Happy birthday champ. Keep shining, keep making your fans happy. May Allah always bless you Ameen,” Azhar said on Twitter.
Azam is widely considered to be among the best batsmen in the world today and many see him going on to become one of Pakistan’s greatest-ever players.
Azam is currently captaining Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup and has scored 275 runs in five matches, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 91.66 and a strike-rate of 153.63.
