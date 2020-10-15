Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Azam Khan has said that he wants to keep dominating and making big scores after his Man of the Match performance for Sindh in their National T20 Cup match against Northern.

Azam, who is the son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and captain Moin Khan, smashed 88 off 43 balls, which included five boundaries and eight sixes.

He was well supported by Sarfaraz Ahmed, who captains Sindh and formerly led Pakistan in all three formats.

Sarfaraz hammered an unbeaten 52, which came off 28 deliveries and included three boundaries and three sixes, as Sindh triumphed by 25 runs and qualified for the National T20 Cup semi-finals.

“I feel an innings was due on me. I have been struggling to convert my starts into big scores. The plan now is to continue to play like this in the upcoming matches,” Azam was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

“Some boundaries early on provided me the desired confidence then Saifi bhai [Sarfaraz Ahmed] gave me a lot of support and confidence after he joined me in the middle. That I have had a few partnerships with him in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 also helped.”

Azam has now scored 254 runs in nine matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 31.75 and a strike-rate of 173.97.

As for Sarfaraz, he has accumulated 159 runs in nine games at an average of 26.50 and a strike-rate of 137.06.

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 195 ( 4.64 % ) Central Punjab 851 ( 20.25 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1024 ( 24.36 % ) Northern 1337 ( 31.81 % ) Sindh 639 ( 15.2 % ) Southern Punjab 157 ( 3.74 % ) Back

