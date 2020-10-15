Image courtesy of: Samaa TV

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that a player reported an approach from a suspected bookie during the ongoing National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi.

While the player was not identified, the board said its Anti-Corruption Unit carried out an investigation before escalating the matter to the Federal Investigating Agency (FIA), who will now look into the matter.

PCB Director – Anti-Corruption and Security, Lt Col (Retd) Asif Mahmood thanked the player for reporting the approach.

“I have spoken with the player to compliment and thank him for following the PCB Anti-Corruption Code and reporting the approach to the anti-corruption officer,” Mahmood was quoted as saying by the PCB’s website.

“This is a testament of our regular anti-corruption education sessions as well as the player’s clear understanding of the Code and his obligations under such a situation. This also reflects the trust and confidence the players have in the PCB Anti-Corruption Unit, which is very satisfying and encouraging for us.

“Following the report, the PCB Anti-Corruption Unit carried out its own probe and unearthed some sensitive information, which has been forwarded to the FIA, which has the required expertise, resources, capabilities and powers to investigate such matters.

“As we cannot jeopardise an ongoing investigation, it will be inappropriate for us to share any specifics of the approach. However, the PCB as a responsible member of the International Cricket Council will continue to keep the game’s administrative body abreast of the progress in investigations as part of our information-sharing approach.

“We are all aware that the game is at risk due to a small number of corrupters who try to entice cricketers for their personal gains and benefit. But there is also no doubt that we can collectively defeat these people if the players strictly abide by the anti-corruption protocols and continue to report approaches to the anti-corruption officers.”

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 200 ( 4.63 % ) Central Punjab 868 ( 20.09 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1046 ( 24.21 % ) Northern 1363 ( 31.54 % ) Sindh 682 ( 15.78 % ) Southern Punjab 162 ( 3.75 % ) Back

