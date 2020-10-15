Hunain Shah: “I developed [a] real interest in the game when I first saw Naseem playing for Pakistan on the TV screen”
Hunain Shah has revealed that it was his older brother Naseem Shah who got him interested in playing cricket.
He noted that he wanted to follow in his brother’s footsteps when he first saw Naseem play for Pakistan on TV.
“I developed [a] real interest in the game when I first saw Naseem playing for Pakistan on the TV screen; it was of course a proud moment for me and my family,” he told pcb.com.pk.
Hunain is currently playing for Central Punjab’s Under-19 squad in the National Under-19 One-Day Tournament.
In the match against Southern Punjab Under-19s, the 16-year-old took figures of 1-41 off eight overs.
