Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Hunain Shah has revealed that it was his older brother Naseem Shah who got him interested in playing cricket.

He noted that he wanted to follow in his brother’s footsteps when he first saw Naseem play for Pakistan on TV.

“I developed [a] real interest in the game when I first saw Naseem playing for Pakistan on the TV screen; it was of course a proud moment for me and my family,” he told pcb.com.pk.

Hunain is currently playing for Central Punjab’s Under-19 squad in the National Under-19 One-Day Tournament.

In the match against Southern Punjab Under-19s, the 16-year-old took figures of 1-41 off eight overs.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Hunain Shah wants to copy whose out-swinger?

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1872 ( 12.76 % ) Babar Azam 10384 ( 70.77 % ) Steve Smith 516 ( 3.52 % ) Ben Stokes 1025 ( 6.99 % ) Kane Williamson 370 ( 2.52 % ) Rashid Khan 73 ( 0.5 % ) Pat Cummins 23 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 188 ( 1.28 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 63 ( 0.43 % ) Kagiso Rabada 42 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 117 ( 0.8 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1872 ( 12.76 % ) Babar Azam 10384 ( 70.77 % ) Steve Smith 516 ( 3.52 % ) Ben Stokes 1025 ( 6.99 % ) Kane Williamson 370 ( 2.52 % ) Rashid Khan 73 ( 0.5 % ) Pat Cummins 23 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 188 ( 1.28 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 63 ( 0.43 % ) Kagiso Rabada 42 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 117 ( 0.8 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...