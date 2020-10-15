Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali has told limited overs captain Babar Azam to “keep making Pakistan proud”.

Hasan’s comments came when he was wishing Azam happy birthday as he turned 26 on Thursday.

“Happy birthday bro Babar Azam, wish you lots of happiness and health. Keep making Pakistan proud inshaAllah,” Hasan said on Twitter.

Azam is widely considered to be among the best batsmen in the world today and many see him going on to become one of Pakistan’s greatest-ever players.

Azam is currently captaining Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup and has scored 275 runs in five matches, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 91.66 and a strike-rate of 153.63.

