I want to thank the Almighty for my 50, impressive Pakistan player says

Pakistan batsman Muhammad Akhlaq thanked the Almighty after hammering a half-century in Central Punjab’s nailing-biting National T20 Cup win over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Akhlaq was named Man of the Match for his 29-ball 50, which included four boundaries and three sixes, as Central Punjab won by three runs.

He was well supported by Abdullah Shafique, who made 63 runs off 48 deliveries, which included five boundaries and two sixes.

However, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa captain Mohammad Rizwan deserves a lot of credit as he nearly won the game for his team single-handedly.

Rizwan walloped an unbeaten 99 runs, which came off 68 balls and included seven boundaries and six sixes.

“I want to thank the Almighty first, my target was to take the team to the 170-run mark,” Akhlaq was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

“I am happy that I helped the team reach that mark as the instructions of the captain and the management was to set a total past the 170-run mark and we succeeded in achieving our target with a good finish in the death overs.”

Akhlaq has now scored 80 runs in three matches at an average of 80 and a strike-rate of 170.21.

Shafique is the highest run-scorer in the National T20 Cup with 358 runs in 10 games, which includes a century and two fifties, at an average of 44.75 and a strike-rate of 133.08.

As for Rizwan, he is the third-highest run-scorer with 288 runs in nine matches, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 41.14 and a strike-rate of 134.57.

