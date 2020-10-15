Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has beaten India legend MS Dhoni to become the first player in history to record 100 stumpings in T20 Cricket.
Akmal achieved the incredible feat while playing for Central Punjab in their National T20 Cup match against Southern Punjab on Tuesday.
Akmal got to the triple figure mark when he stumped Southern Punjab captain Shan Masood for 50 off the bowling of Zafar Gohar.
The first wicketkeeper to record 100 stumpings in T20 cricket, congratulations @KamiAkmal23 on a wonderful achievement!#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/OjZ32fVIvT
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 14, 2020
Dhoni is second on the list of most stumpings in T20 cricket with 84, while iconic Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman is third with 60.
India’s Dinesh Karthik, who has 59, and Afghanistan’s Mohammad Shahzad, who has 52, are fourth and fifth respectively.
