Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has confirmed that Mohammad Akram is in the running to be the next chief selector, but added that two more people are also being considered.
This comes after Misbah stepped down from the role on Wednesday, saying that he wants to focus more on being Pakistan’s head coach.
Akram used to be Pakistan’s bowling coach and is the Peshawar Zalmi’s Director of Cricket during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
While Wasim affirmed that Akram is one of the candidates that could succeed Misbah, he didn’t name the other two.
“Misbah’s told us that he is leaving a post to reduce [his] workload,” Wasm told Ary Sports. “Yes, we are in talks with Mohammad Akram, but we are also talking with two more people about the chief selector role.”
