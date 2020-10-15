I need to improve my Urdu, foreign coach in Pakistan says

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan high performance centre coach Grant Bradburn has admitted that he needs to improve his Urdu.
This comes after he ordered some water, but was delivered honey instead.
Just requested some Paani 💧 & very kindly delivered Honey 🍯
My Urdu needs improving!! 😊🙏 pic.twitter.com/LSWaePlml5
— Grant Bradburn (@Beagleboy172) October 15, 2020
“Just requested some Paani (water) and very kindly delivered honey. My Urdu needs improving!” he said on Twitter.
Bradburn was previously Pakistan’s fielding coach before being appointed head of high performance coaching at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore.
ALSO CHECK OUT: All hail the king, Rashid Latif super impressed with Pakistan bowler
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?