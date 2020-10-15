Akram will be next chief selector, good luck to him, Pakistan legend says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has said that Mohammad Akram will replace Misbah-ul-Haq as chief selector.

Misbah stepped down from the role on Wednesday, saying that he wants to focus more on being Pakistan’s head coach.

Akram used to be Pakistan’s bowling coach and is the Peshawar Zalmi’s Director of Cricket during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Akhtar said his sources told him that the 46-year-old will take over and wished him good luck.

“From what my sources tell me, Mohammad Akram will be the new chief selector. Good luck to him on this tricky but important position,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

“Mohammad Akram has done a great job with Peshawar Zalmi and other projects. I think he will be great for this position and will get good results for Pakistan. Good luck and best wishes and prayers for him.”

It is understood that Akram is willing to become the next chief selector, but wants to keep hold of his job with the Zalmi as well.

