Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Hunain Shah has admitted that he wants to copy his brother Naseem Shah’s out-swinger.

Hunain, who is just 16, revealed that Naseem speaks to him before matches and always offers him guidance on how to take wickets and be successful.

“He speaks to me before my matches and offers a lot of help and guidance especially since I am striving to develop an out-swinger like him,” he told pcb.com.pk.

Hunain is currently playing for Central Punjab’s Under-19 squad in the National Under-19 One-Day Tournament.

In the match against Southern Punjab Under-19s, Hunain took figures of 1-41 off eight overs.

ALSO CHECK OUT: I want to keep dominating and making big scores, son of Pakistan great says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1872 ( 12.76 % ) Babar Azam 10384 ( 70.77 % ) Steve Smith 516 ( 3.52 % ) Ben Stokes 1025 ( 6.99 % ) Kane Williamson 370 ( 2.52 % ) Rashid Khan 72 ( 0.49 % ) Pat Cummins 23 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 188 ( 1.28 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 63 ( 0.43 % ) Kagiso Rabada 42 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 117 ( 0.8 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1872 ( 12.76 % ) Babar Azam 10384 ( 70.77 % ) Steve Smith 516 ( 3.52 % ) Ben Stokes 1025 ( 6.99 % ) Kane Williamson 370 ( 2.52 % ) Rashid Khan 72 ( 0.49 % ) Pat Cummins 23 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 188 ( 1.28 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 63 ( 0.43 % ) Kagiso Rabada 42 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 117 ( 0.8 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...