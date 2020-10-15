Hunain Shah: “He speaks to me before my matches and offers a lot of help and guidance especially since I am striving to develop an out-swinger like him”
Hunain Shah has admitted that he wants to copy his brother Naseem Shah’s out-swinger.
Hunain, who is just 16, revealed that Naseem speaks to him before matches and always offers him guidance on how to take wickets and be successful.
“He speaks to me before my matches and offers a lot of help and guidance especially since I am striving to develop an out-swinger like him,” he told pcb.com.pk.
Hunain is currently playing for Central Punjab’s Under-19 squad in the National Under-19 One-Day Tournament.
In the match against Southern Punjab Under-19s, Hunain took figures of 1-41 off eight overs.
