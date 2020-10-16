Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has said that he loves opening the batting as it gives him time to “adjust to the conditions”.

By doing this, he is then able to play “my shots freely”.

Haider’s comments come after he smashed 86 runs off 50 balls, which included eight boundaries and five sixes, in Northern’s 39-run win over Balochistan in the National T20 Cup.

Haider was well supported by Shadab Khan, who hammered an unbeaten 42, which came off 27 deliveries and included four boundaries, and took figures of 2-13 off three overs.

“I am quite happy that I have received a man-of-the-match award at my home ground. I am making a comeback so it was important for me to adjust to the conditions,” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

“Opening the batting helped me in that regard as I got ample time to read them before I played my shots freely.”

Haider has now scored 269 runs in seven matches, which includes two fifties, at an average of 44.83 and a strike-rate of 174.67.

Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 206 ( 4.65 % ) Central Punjab 885 ( 20 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1068 ( 24.13 % ) Northern 1389 ( 31.38 % ) Sindh 713 ( 16.11 % ) Southern Punjab 165 ( 3.73 % )

Like this: Like Loading...