Babar Azam set to continue as Pakistan’s T20 captain until 2021

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to extend Babar Azam’s tenure as captain of the T20 team by one year, according to sources.

As reported by Cricket Pakistan, this means Azam will continue leading the side until 2021, which is when the T20 World Cup will be held in India.

His initial appointment as T20 captain was until the T20 World Cup, which was supposed to be held in Australia this year, but was postponed until October 2021 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In addition to being T20 captain, Azam is also in charge of Pakistan’s ODI team.

Furthermore, he is currently captaining Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup.

In the five matches he has played, the 26-year-old has scored 275 runs, which includes three fifties, at an average of 91.66 and a strike-rate of 153.63.

ALSO CHECK OUT: All hail the king, Rashid Latif super impressed with Pakistan bowler

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1851 ( 12.71 % ) Babar Azam 10319 ( 70.87 % ) Steve Smith 512 ( 3.52 % ) Ben Stokes 1017 ( 6.98 % ) Kane Williamson 364 ( 2.5 % ) Rashid Khan 68 ( 0.47 % ) Pat Cummins 23 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 186 ( 1.28 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 62 ( 0.43 % ) Kagiso Rabada 42 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 116 ( 0.8 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1851 ( 12.71 % ) Babar Azam 10319 ( 70.87 % ) Steve Smith 512 ( 3.52 % ) Ben Stokes 1017 ( 6.98 % ) Kane Williamson 364 ( 2.5 % ) Rashid Khan 68 ( 0.47 % ) Pat Cummins 23 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 186 ( 1.28 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 62 ( 0.43 % ) Kagiso Rabada 42 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 116 ( 0.8 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...