Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf has said that his passion for cricket will never die.

Yousuf is remembered as one of the most elegant and gifted batsmen Pakistan ever produced and is currently the batting coach at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC).

Passion never dies pic.twitter.com/CWixDklHq9 — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) October 13, 2020

“Passion never dies,” he said on Twitter while also posting a video of himself batting in the nets.

Yousuf represented Pakistan in 90 Tests and scored 7,530 runs, which included 24 centuries and 33 fifties, at an average of 52.29.

He also featured in 288 ODIs and accumulated 9,720 runs, which included 15 hundreds and 64 half-centuries, at an average of 41.71.

The 46-year-old also played three T20 Internationals and made 50 runs at an average of 16.66.

