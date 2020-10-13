Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has told people to remember Abdul Wahid Bangalzai’s name as he is a “future batting star”.

Bangalzai was recently called up to Balochistan’s First XI squad for the National T20 Cup and has been impressive.

In fact, even Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq said that the 17-year-old has all the shots necessary to thrive in international cricket.

Bangalzai has accumulated 32 runs in the three games he has played, with all of the runs coming in Balochistan’s four-wicket loss to Sindh.

Nonetheless, Faisal has branded the teenager a “batting sensation” and sees big and bright things in his future.

“A future batting star from Balochistan [in the making] InshAllah! Like I said before, a batting sensation, remember his name Abdul Wahid Bangalzai!” Faisal said on Twitter.

