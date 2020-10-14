Former Pakistan batsman facing deportation from England

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed is facing the prospect of being deported from England once he is released from prison.
Jamshed was sentenced to 17 months in jail in February for his involvement in plans to spot-fix matches in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).
He is set to be released on October 21, but even though he was in the UK on a spousal visa as his wife was born in England and lives with their daughter in Birmingham, he could still be sent back to Pakistan.
He was supposed to renew his visa in February 2019, but with his court date approaching, he postponed it until after a verdict was reached.
Jamshed has received a letter of intention to deport him from the UK and he will continue to be detained.
However, the 30-year-old has lodged an appeal and is set to apply for bail on October 21.
Jamshed is likely to get an answer on whether he will be deported next week. Should the UK opt to deport him, it could happen immediately.
