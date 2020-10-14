Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Danish Aziz said that he loves the fact his plan to bat till the end and finish the match off for Sindh in their National T20 Cup clash against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa worked out.

Aziz hammered an unbeaten 72, which came off 47 balls and included eight boundaries and four sixes.

He handed Sindh a two-wicket win by smashing the last ball of the match for six.

A stunning 72 not out by Danish Aziz sealed an astonishing victory for Sindh as they defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by two wickets Scorecard: https://t.co/dVDtlGqLlO

Highlights: https://t.co/7H6AE64muu#NationalT20Cup | #HarHaalMainCricket | #KPvSIN pic.twitter.com/fpuMGmLKp3 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 13, 2020

The 24-year-old was well supported by Anwar Ali, who struck a 32-ball 33 late in the game, which included three boundaries.

Aziz is starting to gain a reputation as a finisher as he walloped an unbeaten 59, which came off 32 deliveries and included five boundaries and three sixes, in Sindh’s three-wicket win over Central Punjab on October 10.

“It looked a bit difficult when the match came down to the last three balls. I was anticipating fuller deliveries so I decided to hit the ball down the ground,” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

“My plan was to bat until the end of the innings. When Anwar Ali walked into bat with me, we decided to rotate the strike initially before punishing bad balls.”

Aziz has now scored 162 runs in six games, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 162 and a strike-rate of 163.63.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Why isn’t he getting chances, Salman Butt feels sorry for Pakistan bowler compared to Glenn McGrath

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 185 ( 4.75 % ) Central Punjab 785 ( 20.14 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 951 ( 24.4 % ) Northern 1274 ( 32.68 % ) Sindh 562 ( 14.42 % ) Southern Punjab 141 ( 3.62 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 185 ( 4.75 % ) Central Punjab 785 ( 20.14 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 951 ( 24.4 % ) Northern 1274 ( 32.68 % ) Sindh 562 ( 14.42 % ) Southern Punjab 141 ( 3.62 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...