Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has questioned why pace bowler Mohammad Abbas isn’t being given a fair chance to prove himself as a T20 bowler in the ongoing National T20 Cup.
Abbas has only featured in three matches for Southern Punjab and taken one wicket at an average of 107 and an economy rate of 8.91.
However, he did particularly well in Southern Punjab’s five-run loss to Northern, where he finished with figures of 1-17 off his four overs.
With that in mind and the fact that Abbas has dominated in Test cricket and been compared to legendary Australia fast bowler Glenn McGrath, Salman admitted that he feels sorry for the 30-year-old as he is not being treated properly.
“It’s the conditions that are offering some help and for a bowler as good and experienced as Mohammad Abbas, it’s ideal. Irrespective of the format, what people say are just opinions,” Salman said on Twitter.
In his Test career, Abbas has claimed 80 wickets in 21 matches at an average of 21.70.
