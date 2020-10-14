I can succeed in T20s, Pakistan bowler mad at being ignored says

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Abbas believes that he has the skills needed to succeed in T20 Internationals and is sick and tired of being overlooked and thought of as a Test specialist.

Abbas’ comments come after he was named Man of the Match in Southern Punjab’s nail-biting three-run win over Central Punjab.

Abbas took figures of 3-41 off his four overs and defended 12 runs off the final over to keep Southern Punjab’s hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals alive.

“I had played four games, I really wanted to win my team a game. The captain wanted me to bowl the last over while I wanted to bowl the penultimate over,” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

“I am really happy that I have won the game for my team. I have played white-ball previously too despite my success in Test cricket; I enjoy bowling in T20 cricket. I really want to improve further in this format and would continue to strive for success.”

The 30-year-old has now taken four wickets in four National T20 Cup matches at an average of 37 and an economy rate of 9.25.

As for his international career, Abbas has claimed 80 wickets in 21 Tests at an average of 21.70.

He has yet to make his T20 International debut, but has featured in three ODIs and picked up one wicket at an average of 153.

