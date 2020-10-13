Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali believes batting all-rounder Danish Aziz has ice in his veins after he didn’t panic and led Sindh to victory with a last-ball six in their National T20 Cup match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Aziz hammered an unbeaten 72, which came off 47 balls and included eight boundaries and four sixes.

The 24-year-old was well supported by Anwar Ali, who struck a 32-ball 33 late in the game, which included three boundaries.

What a knock from the young Danish Aziz great game awareness didn’t panic well supported by Anwar Ali👏👏👏 https://t.co/R7JmRTi49T — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) October 13, 2020

“What a knock from the young Danish Aziz, great game awareness, didn’t panic [and] well supported by Anwar Ali,” Azhar said on Twitter.

Aziz has now scored 162 runs in six games, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 162 and a strike-rate of 163.63.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Why isn’t he getting chances, Salman Butt feels sorry for Pakistan bowler compared to Glenn McGrath

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 166 ( 4.68 % ) Central Punjab 717 ( 20.22 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 875 ( 24.68 % ) Northern 1183 ( 33.36 % ) Sindh 473 ( 13.34 % ) Southern Punjab 132 ( 3.72 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 166 ( 4.68 % ) Central Punjab 717 ( 20.22 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 875 ( 24.68 % ) Northern 1183 ( 33.36 % ) Sindh 473 ( 13.34 % ) Southern Punjab 132 ( 3.72 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...