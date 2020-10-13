Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali believes batting all-rounder Danish Aziz has ice in his veins after he didn’t panic and led Sindh to victory with a last-ball six in their National T20 Cup match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Aziz hammered an unbeaten 72, which came off 47 balls and included eight boundaries and four sixes.
The 24-year-old was well supported by Anwar Ali, who struck a 32-ball 33 late in the game, which included three boundaries.
“What a knock from the young Danish Aziz, great game awareness, didn’t panic [and] well supported by Anwar Ali,” Azhar said on Twitter.
Aziz has now scored 162 runs in six games, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 162 and a strike-rate of 163.63.
