Young Pakistan bowler delighted after taking 7 wickets in 2 matches

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan pace bowler Ahmed Bashir was over the moon after he took a four-wicket haul to lead Central Punjab to a nine-wicket win over Balochistan.

Bashir finished with figures of 4-23 off his four overs and was named Man of the Match.

The 24-year-old has taken seven wickets in the two National T20 Cup matches he has played thus far at an average of 7.85 and an economy rate of 6.87.

Explaining the reason behind his success, Bashir was quoted by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website as saying: “The pitch is supporting the bowlers here as this is a faster pitch compared to Multan. The captain and coach told me to bowl as per the field. I also bowled slower ones and yorkers as they instructed and got the desired results for my team.”

Bashir was well supported by captain Babar Azam, who struck an unbeaten 64, which came off 40 balls and included nine boundaries and two sixes.

Azam has accumulated 236 runs in three games, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 236 and a strike-rate of 162.75.

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 152 ( 4.68 % ) Central Punjab 635 ( 19.56 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 807 ( 24.85 % ) Northern 1109 ( 34.15 % ) Sindh 428 ( 13.18 % ) Southern Punjab 116 ( 3.57 % ) Back

