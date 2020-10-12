Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has blasted opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq, saying his slow batting cost Balochistan dearly in their National T20 Cup match against Sindh.

Imam struck an unbeaten 92, which came off 60 balls and included 11 boundaries.

However, in the final over, Imam was on 87 and refused to take a single off the second ball even though Bismillah Khan was looking good after scoring 15 runs off just five balls.

In the end, Imam only managed to muster five runs off the last four balls of the innings.

Ramiz was less than impressed with the 24-year-old’s approach, especially as Sindh went on to win the match by four wickets.

“Imam-ul-Haq made an unbeaten 92 but still his team lost. Nowadays, a big partnership at the top of the order does not guarantee victory,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “If you make 170 for the loss of three wickets, than you are wasting the option of the other seven batsmen. If you make 92 and your team still loses than that means your pace was slow.

“Balochistan did bowl and field badly as well which resulted in the wasting of Imam’s innings but the opener and his type of batsmen should also think if they had just scored 10 to 15 more runs, it could have won them the match. Keeping wickets in hand is now an old strategy.”

Imam is now the highest run-scorer in the National T20 Cup as he has amassed 287 runs in six matches, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 71.75 and a strike-rate of 147.17.

Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 135 ( 4.85 % ) Central Punjab 498 ( 17.9 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 700 ( 25.16 % ) Northern 994 ( 35.73 % ) Sindh 350 ( 12.58 % ) Southern Punjab 105 ( 3.77 % ) Back

