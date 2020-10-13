Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman has been on fire in the ongoing National T20 Cup and said that he doesn’t want his run-scoring streak to stop.

This comes after he was named Man of the Match in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s match against Southern Punjab.

Zaman smashed 68 runs off 34 balls, which included 11 boundaries and two sixes, as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secured a comprehensive 73-run win.

The 30-year-old is now the third-highest run-scorer in the National T20 Cup with 271 runs in seven matches, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 38.71 and a strike-rate of 144.91.

“As a batsman you wish to score in every match but I am glad that I have picked form at the right time. I am enjoying my run in the tournament. The pitches in Rawalpindi are providing quality contests,” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

ALSO CHECK OUT: His slow batting cost the team dearly, Ramiz Raja blasts selfish Pakistan batter

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 152 ( 4.68 % ) Central Punjab 634 ( 19.54 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 807 ( 24.87 % ) Northern 1108 ( 34.14 % ) Sindh 428 ( 13.19 % ) Southern Punjab 116 ( 3.57 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 152 ( 4.68 % ) Central Punjab 634 ( 19.54 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 807 ( 24.87 % ) Northern 1108 ( 34.14 % ) Sindh 428 ( 13.19 % ) Southern Punjab 116 ( 3.57 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...