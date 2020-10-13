Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan limited overs captain and star batsman Babar Azam set a new record in the National T20 Cup on Monday.

Azam became the fastest player to score 1,000 runs in the tournament, needing just 27 innings to get there.

The Central Punjab captain achieved the feat during his unbeaten 64 in his side’s nine-wicket win over Balochistan.

Azam’s knock came off 40 balls and included nine boundaries and two sixes.

Another record for the batting superstar Babar Azam! Fastest to 1000 runs in #NationalT20Cup, a mere 27 innings @babarazam258 needed to reach the milestone 👏 #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/W5qbtnKH0Y — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 12, 2020

🎥 @babarazam258 followed his 86 not out and 86 in the previous two games with an exquisite unbeaten 64-run innings 👌#NationalT20Cup #HarHaalMainCricket #BALvCP pic.twitter.com/chD0WZlRcj — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 12, 2020

Azam has now accumulated 236 runs in three National T20 Cup games, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 236 and a strike-rate of 162.75.

ALSO CHECK OUT: His slow batting cost the team dearly, Ramiz Raja blasts selfish Pakistan batter

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 152 ( 4.69 % ) Central Punjab 634 ( 19.54 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 807 ( 24.88 % ) Northern 1107 ( 34.12 % ) Sindh 428 ( 13.19 % ) Southern Punjab 116 ( 3.58 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 152 ( 4.69 % ) Central Punjab 634 ( 19.54 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 807 ( 24.88 % ) Northern 1107 ( 34.12 % ) Sindh 428 ( 13.19 % ) Southern Punjab 116 ( 3.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...