Pakistan captain Babar Azam sets new record in the National T20 Cup

Babar Azam has become the fastest player to score 1,000 runs in the National T20 Cup

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan limited overs captain and star batsman Babar Azam set a new record in the National T20 Cup on Monday.

Azam became the fastest player to score 1,000 runs in the tournament, needing just 27 innings to get there.

The Central Punjab captain achieved the feat during his unbeaten 64 in his side’s nine-wicket win over Balochistan.

Azam’s knock came off 40 balls and included nine boundaries and two sixes.

Azam has now accumulated 236 runs in three National T20 Cup games, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 236 and a strike-rate of 162.75.

