They are all pathetic and unfit, Danish Kaneria explodes at Pakistan players

Danish Kaneria called the players playing in the National T20 Cup pathetic and unfit

Danish Kaneria: “Very pathetic and unfit players playing national T20 domestic tournament”

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has exploded at all the players participating in the National T20 Cup, saying they are “very pathetic and unfit”.

He also criticised the fact that there “no youngsters or future players to watch”.

Kaneria is more interested in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is taking place in the UAE, as he feels there are plenty of young talents stepping up and shining.

“Very pathetic and unfit players playing national T20 domestic tournament, unprofessional broadcasting. No youngsters or future players to watch. IPL rocks, great to see Youngistan perform at best leagues in [the] world,” he said on Twitter.

