Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has exploded at all the players participating in the National T20 Cup, saying they are “very pathetic and unfit”.

He also criticised the fact that there “no youngsters or future players to watch”.

Kaneria is more interested in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is taking place in the UAE, as he feels there are plenty of young talents stepping up and shining.

Very pathetic and unfit players playing national T/20 domestic tournament at Multan,unprofessional broadcasting No youngster or future players to watch,#IPL2020 Rocks great to see Youngistan perform at best leagues in world #PCB — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) October 6, 2020

“Very pathetic and unfit players playing national T20 domestic tournament, unprofessional broadcasting. No youngsters or future players to watch. IPL rocks, great to see Youngistan perform at best leagues in [the] world,” he said on Twitter.

