Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik admitted that he is sick and tired of the trend of dropping players after they don’t perform for one or two matches.

Malik noted that not only does this have a negative impact on a player’s confidence and mindset, but it also affects the entire team and harms morale.

Furthermore, it will put unnecessary pressure on other players and make them constantly worry about being axed from the side if they fail to perform.

“We should not panic after a player is not able to perform well for a few matches because it affects the entire team,” Malik told Cricket Pakistan. “A player should be given chances on a consistent basis in order to produce consistent results.

“I know there is pressure from media but that can be handled, especially if you have played cricket, if you give them clarity about your selections. If you can’t back your players, then there is no point in stressing over poor results and drop in rankings.

“I normally don’t use harsh words but I’m disappointed to see that players are being judged on one or two matches, be it a youngster or a senior player. The rules should be the same for both, if they fulfill the criteria for selection. If a senior player has personal agendas and does not help young players in the dressing room, then he should not be part of the side even if he is performing really well. At the end of the day, then team should win and so there is no place for such compromises.

“I believe that a backup should be developed after the main team is ready. This team already has a lot of youngsters. The main goal is should be to win major ICC events which can only be done if the main team has experience. For instance, if we look at Babar Azam, who is one of our best players, he has only played around 70 ODIs in the last five years and if we expect to win the World Cup we need players with more experience under their belt.

“We need to develop a pool of 20 to 22 players for the 2023 World Cup, as well as the next two T20 World Cups, and persist with them until the mega event against all the teams we face.

“If there is an exceptional talent that comes up, that player should be given an opportunity but only after you have won the series. I have played under the captaincy of Wasim [Akram] bhai, Waqar [Younis] bhai, Moin [Khan] bhai and Inzamam bhai and all of them adopted the same approach successfully.”

Malik is currently playing for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup, where he has scored 161 runs in eight matches, which includes a top score of 74, at an average of 40.25 and a strike-rate of 131.96.

