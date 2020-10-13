Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Abbas has told batsman Abdullah Shafique that he is incredibly proud of him and urged him to keep shining.

Shafique is representing Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup and is currently the second-highest run-scorer with 282 runs in eight matches, which includes a century and a fifty, at an average of 47 and a strike-rate of 133.01.

The 20-year-old actually scored his century on his T20 debut, which came in Central Punjab’s match against Southern Punjab.

He smashed an unbeaten 102, which came off 58 balls and included 11 boundaries and four sixes.

“So proud of you Abdullah Shafique. What an innings and congratulations for registering a record. Unforgettable moment for you. Keep shining as always,” Abbas said on Twitter.

