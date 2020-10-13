What’s Pakistan captain Azhar Ali doing in Islamabad?

Azhar Ali had a morning net session in Islamabad

Azhar Ali: “Enjoying my morning nets in Islamabad”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali posted a video of himself having a morning net session in Islamabad.

Azhar is not participating in the ongoing National T20 Cup, but has been commentating during the tournament.

“Enjoying my morning nets in Islamabad,” he said on Twitter.

In the recent tour of England, Azhar was Pakistan’s highest run-scorer in the three-Test series with 210 runs, which included a score of 141 not out in the third Test, at an average of 52.50.

Pakistan lost the Test series 1-0, but drew the three-match T20 series that followed 1-1.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
