What’s Pakistan captain Azhar Ali doing in Islamabad?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali posted a video of himself having a morning net session in Islamabad.

Azhar is not participating in the ongoing National T20 Cup, but has been commentating during the tournament.

Enjoying my morning nets in islamabad 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/ELAt7eyC5m — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) October 12, 2020

“Enjoying my morning nets in Islamabad,” he said on Twitter.

In the recent tour of England, Azhar was Pakistan’s highest run-scorer in the three-Test series with 210 runs, which included a score of 141 not out in the third Test, at an average of 52.50.

Pakistan lost the Test series 1-0, but drew the three-match T20 series that followed 1-1.

ALSO CHECK OUT: I’m already a big fan, Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez tells 20-year-old gaining national attention

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1822 ( 12.66 % ) Babar Azam 10214 ( 70.99 % ) Steve Smith 506 ( 3.52 % ) Ben Stokes 1002 ( 6.96 % ) Kane Williamson 356 ( 2.47 % ) Rashid Khan 67 ( 0.47 % ) Pat Cummins 23 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 181 ( 1.26 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 61 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 41 ( 0.28 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 114 ( 0.79 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1822 ( 12.66 % ) Babar Azam 10214 ( 70.99 % ) Steve Smith 506 ( 3.52 % ) Ben Stokes 1002 ( 6.96 % ) Kane Williamson 356 ( 2.47 % ) Rashid Khan 67 ( 0.47 % ) Pat Cummins 23 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 181 ( 1.26 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 61 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 41 ( 0.28 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 114 ( 0.79 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...