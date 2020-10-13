What’s Pakistan captain Azhar Ali doing in Islamabad?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali posted a video of himself having a morning net session in Islamabad.
Azhar is not participating in the ongoing National T20 Cup, but has been commentating during the tournament.
Enjoying my morning nets in islamabad 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/ELAt7eyC5m
— Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) October 12, 2020
“Enjoying my morning nets in Islamabad,” he said on Twitter.
In the recent tour of England, Azhar was Pakistan’s highest run-scorer in the three-Test series with 210 runs, which included a score of 141 not out in the third Test, at an average of 52.50.
Pakistan lost the Test series 1-0, but drew the three-match T20 series that followed 1-1.
ALSO CHECK OUT: I’m already a big fan, Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez tells 20-year-old gaining national attention