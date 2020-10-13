Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali was mightily impressed with veteran batsman Khurram Manzoor after he scored a century in the National T20 Cup.

Manzoor smashed 108 off 58 balls, which included 10 boundaries and six sixes, in Sindh’s match against Southern Punjab.

However, his efforts went in vain as Southern Punjab won by two wickets thanks to Khushdil Shah’s record-breaking hundred.

Khushdil walloped a 35-ball 100 – the fastest for a Pakistan player in T20 cricket – before getting out on the 36th ball.

Despite Manzoor not being able to lead his side to victory, Azhar still applauded his outstanding performance.

Although it was ended on losing side but @_khurrammanzoor knock today was exceptional well played brother 👏👏 https://t.co/1fvWJVTdaB — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) October 9, 2020

“Although it ended on [the] losing side but Khurram Manzoor’s knock today was exceptional, well played brother,” Azhar said on Twitter.

Manzoor is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer in the National T20 Cup with 259 runs in seven matches, which includes his century and two fifties, at an average of 37 and a strike-rate of 137.76.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Remember his name because he is a smash hit, Faisal Iqbal on 17-year-old Pakistan player

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 152 ( 4.68 % ) Central Punjab 634 ( 19.54 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 807 ( 24.87 % ) Northern 1108 ( 34.14 % ) Sindh 428 ( 13.19 % ) Southern Punjab 116 ( 3.57 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 152 ( 4.68 % ) Central Punjab 634 ( 19.54 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 807 ( 24.87 % ) Northern 1108 ( 34.14 % ) Sindh 428 ( 13.19 % ) Southern Punjab 116 ( 3.57 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...