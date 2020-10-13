Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said he is already a big fan of Abdullah Shafique, who is gaining attention all over Pakistan for his performance in the National T20 Cup.

Shafique is representing Central Punjab in the tournament and is currently the second-highest run-scorer with 282 runs in eight matches, which includes a century and a fifty, at an average of 47 and a strike-rate of 133.01.

The 20-year-old actually scored his century on his T20 debut, which came in Central Punjab’s match against Southern Punjab.

He smashed an unbeaten 102, which came off 58 balls and included 11 boundaries and four sixes.

Abdullah Shafique batting Technique & his process to score runs so far is 😍 #NationalT20Cup https://t.co/wU36Bv3whk — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) September 30, 2020

“Abdullah Shafique’s batting technique and his process to score runs so far is [amazing],” Hafeez said on Twitter.

Hafeez, meanwhile, is playing for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup and has amassed 228 runs in seven games, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 38 and a strike-rate of 150.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Remember his name because he is a smash hit, Faisal Iqbal on 17-year-old Pakistan player

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 152 ( 4.69 % ) Central Punjab 634 ( 19.54 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 807 ( 24.88 % ) Northern 1107 ( 34.12 % ) Sindh 428 ( 13.19 % ) Southern Punjab 116 ( 3.58 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 152 ( 4.69 % ) Central Punjab 634 ( 19.54 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 807 ( 24.88 % ) Northern 1107 ( 34.12 % ) Sindh 428 ( 13.19 % ) Southern Punjab 116 ( 3.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...