Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has revealed that iconic captain Imran Khan was his childhood hero.

Imran, who led Pakistan to World Cup glory in 1992 and is now the country’s Prime Minister, featured in 88 Tests and accumulated 3,807 runs, which included six hundreds and 18 half-centuries, at an average of 37.69.

He also took 362 wickets at an average of 22.81.

In regards to his ODI career, Imran scored 3,709 runs in 175 matches, which included a century and 19 fifties, at an average of 33.41.

He also picked up 182 wickets at an average of 26.61.

Happy birthday to my childhood Hero our PM @ImranKhanPTI 😍 May u live long 🤲🏼 Aameen #HappyBirthdayPMImranKhan — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) October 5, 2020

“Happy birthday to my childhood hero [and] our PM Imran Khan. May you live long. Ameen,” Hafeez said on Twitter.

Hafeez is currently playing for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup and has amassed 228 runs in seven games, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 38 and a strike-rate of 150.

ALSO CHECK OUT: I’m already a big fan, Mohammad Hafeez tells 20-year-old gaining national attention

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 2867 ( 17.44 % ) Waqar Younis 385 ( 2.34 % ) Javed Miandad 878 ( 5.34 % ) Shahid Afridi 4220 ( 25.67 % ) Imran Khan 4071 ( 24.76 % ) Zaheer Abbas 274 ( 1.67 % ) Younis Khan 770 ( 4.68 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1220 ( 7.42 % ) Saeed Anwar 1361 ( 8.28 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 109 ( 0.66 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 287 ( 1.75 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 2867 ( 17.44 % ) Waqar Younis 385 ( 2.34 % ) Javed Miandad 878 ( 5.34 % ) Shahid Afridi 4220 ( 25.67 % ) Imran Khan 4071 ( 24.76 % ) Zaheer Abbas 274 ( 1.67 % ) Younis Khan 770 ( 4.68 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1220 ( 7.42 % ) Saeed Anwar 1361 ( 8.28 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 109 ( 0.66 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 287 ( 1.75 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...