Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Two Big Bash League (BBL) franchises and two county teams in England have expressed an interest in signing Pakistan batsman Haider Ali.

Haider has been in the spotlight for his performances in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) and international debut.

In the PSL, the 20-year-old scored 239 runs in nine matches for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 29.87 and a strike-rate of 158.27.

He subsequently made his international debut in the third T20 International against England last month, where he smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

He is currently playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup and has accumulated 156 runs in five matches, which includes a top score of 90, at an average of 39 and a strike-rate of 171.42.

With interest from teams in Australia and England, it remains to be seen if Haider is offered a deal and signs with any of them.

Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 3218 ( 85.74 % ) No! 535 ( 14.26 % )

