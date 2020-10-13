Dangerous Pakistan seamer taking wickets non-stop wanted by BBL teams

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has caught the attention of two Big Bash League (BBL) teams, with both reportedly keen to sign him.

The 20-year-old has established himself as one of the top fast bowlers in the world and is also the spearhead of Pakistan’s pace attack.

In addition to the BBL franchises, Afridi is also wanted by a couple of county teams for next season.

He recently played for Hampshire in the Vitality Blast and impressed everyone in one particular game against Middlesex on September 20.

In that match, Afridi took incredible figures of 6-19, which included him claiming four wickets in four balls.

As a result, he became just the seventh men’s cricketer to achieve that remarkable feat in T20 cricket.

Interest in Shaheen Shah Afridi from a couple of county sides for next season. Also 2 Big Bash League teams are keen to sign him #Cricket #BBL — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) October 12, 2020

Afridi is currently representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup and is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 15 victims in six matches at an average of 11.26 and an economy rate of 7.04.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Two BBL and county teams interested in 20-year-old Pakistan batsman with heaps of firepower

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1822 ( 12.66 % ) Babar Azam 10214 ( 70.99 % ) Steve Smith 506 ( 3.52 % ) Ben Stokes 1002 ( 6.96 % ) Kane Williamson 356 ( 2.47 % ) Rashid Khan 67 ( 0.47 % ) Pat Cummins 23 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 181 ( 1.26 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 61 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 41 ( 0.28 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 114 ( 0.79 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1822 ( 12.66 % ) Babar Azam 10214 ( 70.99 % ) Steve Smith 506 ( 3.52 % ) Ben Stokes 1002 ( 6.96 % ) Kane Williamson 356 ( 2.47 % ) Rashid Khan 67 ( 0.47 % ) Pat Cummins 23 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 181 ( 1.26 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 61 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 41 ( 0.28 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 114 ( 0.79 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...