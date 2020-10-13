I want to open a cricket academy in Karachi, beloved Pakistan legend says

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has admitted that he would love to open a cricket academy in Karachi.

This comes after Afridi visited his childhood ground, the ‘TMC’ Cricket Ground, and met coaches who helped him during the early parts of his cricket career.

Afridi said if he were to open an academy, he would want to run it himself and ensure many children benefit from it and go on to have successful careers.

“I started my career from this ground and a lot of memories are tied from it. It is great to be back here after so many years,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Ary Sports. “If a cricket academy establishes here, I would love to run it by myself and groom youngsters.”

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 2867 ( 17.44 % ) Waqar Younis 385 ( 2.34 % ) Javed Miandad 878 ( 5.34 % ) Shahid Afridi 4220 ( 25.67 % ) Imran Khan 4071 ( 24.76 % ) Zaheer Abbas 274 ( 1.67 % ) Younis Khan 770 ( 4.68 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1220 ( 7.42 % ) Saeed Anwar 1361 ( 8.28 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 109 ( 0.66 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 287 ( 1.75 % )

