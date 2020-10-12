Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq believes 17-year-old batsman Abdul Wahid Bangalzai has all the shots necessary to thrive in international cricket.

This comes after Bangalzai scored 32 runs off 27 balls, which included three boundaries and a six, in Balochistan’s National T20 Cup match against Sindh.

With the youngster impressing after having been called up to Balochistan’s First XI squad, Imam sees bright things in his future.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my partnership with Abdul Wahid Bangalzai. He was playing only his second match but he has great confidence and possess all the necessary shots to thrive at this level,” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

Imam struck an unbeaten 92, which came off 60 balls and included 11 boundaries, in the match.

However, while his performance went in vain as Sindh won by four wickets, Imam still claimed the Man of the Match award.

Imam is now the highest run-scorer in the National T20 Cup as he has amassed 287 runs in six matches, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 71.75 and a strike-rate of 147.17.

