Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Abbas admitted that batsman Khushdil Shah is a match-winner and incredible to watch.

This comes after Khushdil walloped a 35-ball 100 – the fastest for a Pakistan player in T20 cricket – before getting out on the 36th ball he faced in Southern Punjab’s two-wicket win over Sindh in the National T20 Cup.

The 25-year-old thumped eight boundaries and nine sixes during his incredibly impressive knock.

Abbas was also impressed with Hussain Talat, who made 62 runs off 36 balls, which included five boundaries and three sixes.

What a match winning innings from @KhushdilShah_ a incredible innings to watch and well supported by the talented @HussainTallat12 👏🏾 #NationalT20Cup pic.twitter.com/JZvfmET9M9 — Muhammad Abbas (@Mohmmadabbas111) October 9, 2020

“What a match winning innings from Khushdil Shah, an incredible innings to watch and well supported by the talented Hussain Talat,” Abbas said on Twitter.

Khushdil has accumulated 219 runs in seven matches, which includes his century and a fifty, at an average of 31.28 and a strike-rate of 185.59.

He is also at the top of the list in regards to the most sixes hit with 15 in total.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Remember his name because he is a smash hit, Faisal Iqbal on 17-year-old Pakistan player

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 152 ( 4.69 % ) Central Punjab 634 ( 19.54 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 807 ( 24.88 % ) Northern 1107 ( 34.12 % ) Sindh 428 ( 13.19 % ) Southern Punjab 116 ( 3.58 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 152 ( 4.69 % ) Central Punjab 634 ( 19.54 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 807 ( 24.88 % ) Northern 1107 ( 34.12 % ) Sindh 428 ( 13.19 % ) Southern Punjab 116 ( 3.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...