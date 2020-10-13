‘Keep on carrying the momentum’, Faisal Iqbal tells Pakistan veteran

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has told veteran Pakistan batsman Awais Zia to “keep on [carrying] the momentum”.

This comes after Awais smashed an unbeaten 92, which came off 49 balls and included 10 boundaries and four sixes, in Balochistan’s six-wicket win over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

Overall, the 34-year-old has scored 223 runs in eight matches at an average of 31.85 and a strike-rate of 145.75.

Great knock Awais keep on carry the momentum! https://t.co/oUvGn2xRnJ — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) October 10, 2020

“Great knock Awais, keep on [carrying] the momentum!” Faisal said on Twitter.

