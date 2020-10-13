Mohammad Amir becomes eighth Pakistan player to accomplish impressive T20 feat

Mohammad Amir became the eighth Pakistan player to take 200 wickets in T20 cricket

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has become the eighth Pakistan bowler to take 200 wickets in T20 cricket.

Including Amir, Sohail Tanvir, Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Arafat, Saeed Ajmal, Azhar Mahmood and Umar Gul are the other members of this elite club.

Amir achieved the feat in the ongoing National T20 Cup, where he is representing Northern.

The 28-year-old has taken three wickets in three matches in the tournament at an average of 36 and an economy rate of 9.81.

