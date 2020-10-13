Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has become the eighth Pakistan bowler to take 200 wickets in T20 cricket.
Including Amir, Sohail Tanvir, Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Arafat, Saeed Ajmal, Azhar Mahmood and Umar Gul are the other members of this elite club.
Amir achieved the feat in the ongoing National T20 Cup, where he is representing Northern.
Another milestone acheived by our hero! many more to come! #champion #keepgoing #resiliant #t20 pic.twitter.com/sM7fHIoD8k
— Qayna Sports Management (@qaynasports) October 10, 2020
The 28-year-old has taken three wickets in three matches in the tournament at an average of 36 and an economy rate of 9.81.
