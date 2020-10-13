Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has become the eighth Pakistan bowler to take 200 wickets in T20 cricket.

Including Amir, Sohail Tanvir, Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Arafat, Saeed Ajmal, Azhar Mahmood and Umar Gul are the other members of this elite club.

Amir achieved the feat in the ongoing National T20 Cup, where he is representing Northern.

The 28-year-old has taken three wickets in three matches in the tournament at an average of 36 and an economy rate of 9.81.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Dangerous Pakistan seamer taking wickets non-stop wanted by BBL teams

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 2867 ( 17.44 % ) Waqar Younis 385 ( 2.34 % ) Javed Miandad 878 ( 5.34 % ) Shahid Afridi 4220 ( 25.67 % ) Imran Khan 4071 ( 24.76 % ) Zaheer Abbas 274 ( 1.67 % ) Younis Khan 770 ( 4.68 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1220 ( 7.42 % ) Saeed Anwar 1361 ( 8.28 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 109 ( 0.66 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 287 ( 1.75 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 2867 ( 17.44 % ) Waqar Younis 385 ( 2.34 % ) Javed Miandad 878 ( 5.34 % ) Shahid Afridi 4220 ( 25.67 % ) Imran Khan 4071 ( 24.76 % ) Zaheer Abbas 274 ( 1.67 % ) Younis Khan 770 ( 4.68 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1220 ( 7.42 % ) Saeed Anwar 1361 ( 8.28 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 109 ( 0.66 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 287 ( 1.75 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...